WealthPLAN Partners LLC Purchases New Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Down 1.5 %

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock opened at $57.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.30. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a fifty-two week low of $39.57 and a fifty-two week high of $58.03.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

