WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DNL) Stock Price Down 0.1% – What’s Next?

Shares of WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DNL – Get Free Report) fell 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $37.85 and last traded at $37.90. 20,132 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 101,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.92.

The stock has a market cap of $621.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.81.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DNL. United Advisor Group LLC grew its position in WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 2.4% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 31,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, BIP Wealth LLC grew its stake in WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 245,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,662,000 after purchasing an additional 16,604 shares during the period.

WisdomTree World ex-U.S. Growth Fund (the Fund), formerly WisdomTree Japan Equity Income Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree World ex-U.S. Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of growth companies in the developed and emerging markets outside of the United States.

