Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Shares Down 7.3% – Should You Sell?

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) fell 7.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $38.21 and last traded at $37.61. 231,387 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 597,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.55.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on YELP shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Yelp from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Yelp from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Yelp to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yelp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.17.

Yelp Trading Down 8.1 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.33.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The local business review company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. Yelp had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $361.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.73 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Yelp Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Craig Saldanha sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $38,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 182,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,010,227.20. This represents a 0.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 10,744 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $377,329.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 122,480 shares in the company, valued at $4,301,497.60. This represents a 8.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,011 shares of company stock worth $1,677,131. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of YELP. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Yelp by 115.9% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 976 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yelp by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yelp by 54.5% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Yelp by 168.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,131 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 12,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Yelp by 113.0% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,221 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

