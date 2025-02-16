Zachary Bradford Sells 10,533 Shares of CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) Stock

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) CEO Zachary Bradford sold 10,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $112,071.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,059,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,551,228.64. The trade was a 0.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of CleanSpark stock opened at $10.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.35. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.46 and a beta of 4.24. CleanSpark, Inc. has a one year low of $8.04 and a one year high of $24.72.
CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. CleanSpark had a net margin of 16.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.81%. On average, analysts predict that CleanSpark, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLSK. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in CleanSpark in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of CleanSpark by 962.1% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in shares of CleanSpark by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in CleanSpark by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in CleanSpark by 42.0% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. 43.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.
