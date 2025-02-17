11,861 Shares in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Bought by Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,861 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $715,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,087.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,712,724 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $271,547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315,983 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at about $109,396,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 674.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,122,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $122,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,625 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 94.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,969,776 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $171,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,188.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,421,140 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $818,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $57.06 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.50 and its 200-day moving average is $58.11. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.98 and a 1 year high of $69.26. The company has a market cap of $77.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.39, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 42.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 4,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $286,304.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,078,337.92. This trade represents a 2.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on CMG shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Cfra raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

