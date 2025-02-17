11,892 Shares in Schwab High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCYB) Purchased by L.M. Kohn & Company

L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new position in shares of Schwab High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCYB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000. L.M. Kohn & Company owned approximately 0.42% of Schwab High Yield Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab High Yield Bond ETF by 1,211.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,981,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,032,000 after buying an additional 3,678,192 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,895,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its holdings in Schwab High Yield Bond ETF by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 125,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after buying an additional 48,372 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in Schwab High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,081,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $748,000.

Schwab High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCYB opened at $26.45 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.39. Schwab High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $25.36 and a 1-year high of $26.79.

Schwab High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab High Yield Bond ETF (SCYB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated high-yield, US corporate bonds, selected and weighted based on market value. SCYB was launched on Jul 11, 2023 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

