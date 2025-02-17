2,906 Shares in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Purchased by Highview Capital Management LLC DE

Highview Capital Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Saia by 319.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Saia by 148.0% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 367 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Saia in the third quarter worth $213,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Saia in the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 593 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, EVP Patrick D. Sugar sold 799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.74, for a total value of $394,498.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,260,482.46. This represents a 8.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rohit Lal sold 1,120 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total value of $627,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,631,200. The trade was a 11.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,453 shares of company stock worth $4,693,318. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SAIA opened at $487.53 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $486.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $464.32. Saia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $358.90 and a twelve month high of $628.34. The stock has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.03). Saia had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $789.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 15.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Saia from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Saia from $560.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Saia from $566.00 to $558.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Saia from $550.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Saia from $465.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $535.41.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

