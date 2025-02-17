4imprint Group plc (OTCMKTS:FRRFF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

4imprint Group plc (OTCMKTS:FRRFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 15.4% from the January 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
4imprint Group Price Performance
FRRFF remained flat at $71.33 during trading on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.46 and its 200-day moving average is $66.55. 4imprint Group has a 1-year low of $59.87 and a 1-year high of $82.42.
