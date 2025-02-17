4imprint Group plc (OTCMKTS:FRRFF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Posted by on Feb 17th, 2025

4imprint Group plc (OTCMKTS:FRRFFGet Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 15.4% from the January 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

4imprint Group Price Performance

FRRFF remained flat at $71.33 during trading on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.46 and its 200-day moving average is $66.55. 4imprint Group has a 1-year low of $59.87 and a 1-year high of $82.42.

About 4imprint Group

4imprint Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. The company markets apparel, bags, drinkware, and trade shows, as well as writing, outdoor and leisure, wellness and safety, stationery, auto, home and tool, and technology products under the Crossland, reFresh, and TaskRight brands.

