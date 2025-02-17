4Thought Financial Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

4Thought Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,961 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 5.4% of 4Thought Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. 4Thought Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,888,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,196,000 after purchasing an additional 70,333 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,944,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,119,000 after purchasing an additional 183,895 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,368,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,663,000 after buying an additional 91,860 shares during the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,280,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,820,000 after buying an additional 38,804 shares during the period. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 1,210,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,424,000 after buying an additional 40,242 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $275.69 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $233.42 and a 1-year high of $285.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $271.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.27. The company has a market capitalization of $71.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

