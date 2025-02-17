4Thought Financial Group Inc. Sells 6,165 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

4Thought Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 68.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,165 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 0.3% of 4Thought Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. 4Thought Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Management Associates Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc now owns 6,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 23.2% during the third quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 16,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 619,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTV opened at $177.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $151.76 and a one year high of $182.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $173.60 and a 200 day moving average of $173.30.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

