5,011 Shares in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Acquired by MOKAN Wealth Management Inc.

MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,011 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,950,000. Home Depot accounts for about 1.2% of MOKAN Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 929 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Hourglass Capital LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 15,331 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,964,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Home Depot by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 168,965 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $69,293,000 after acquiring an additional 42,063 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 20,869 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $451.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.44.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Home Depot stock opened at $409.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $406.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $404.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $396.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $323.77 and a twelve month high of $439.37.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.58, for a total transaction of $40,258.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,018,159.70. This represents a 0.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

