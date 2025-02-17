5T Wealth LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

5T Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1,545.5% during the third quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 37,900.0% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $165.87 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $161.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $124.32 and a 12-month high of $166.83.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

