5T Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 1,413 Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

5T Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Groupama Asset Managment raised its position in Eaton by 83.2% in the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 9,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its position in Eaton by 321.7% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 97 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Eaton in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in Eaton by 621.4% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the third quarter valued at $37,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ETN opened at $309.21 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $337.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $331.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $122.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $255.65 and a 52 week high of $379.99.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 15.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 12.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 1,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.58, for a total value of $534,554.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,200 shares in the company, valued at $11,811,696. This trade represents a 4.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory R. Page sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.98, for a total value of $3,559,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,379,403.94. The trade was a 18.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ETN shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Eaton from $440.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Melius cut Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Eaton from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Eaton from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Eaton from $350.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.20.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

