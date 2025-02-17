5T Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 19,368 JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

5T Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF alerts:

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA JQUA opened at $60.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.19. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $49.60 and a 52-week high of $60.63.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JQUA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.