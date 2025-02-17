5T Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 4,374 JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC)

5T Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBMC. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 1,126.3% in the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $297,000. Finally, Lake Street Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $324,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BBMC opened at $100.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $83.89 and a 52 week high of $105.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.40.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (BBMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBMC was launched on Apr 14, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

