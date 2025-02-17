5T Wealth LLC Invests $2.23 Million in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS)

5T Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 81,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,225,000. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF accounts for about 1.2% of 5T Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. 5T Wealth LLC owned about 0.31% of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CGMS. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 117.1% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 81,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 43,936 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 352,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,624,000 after acquiring an additional 19,254 shares in the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 9,341 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 442,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,067,000 after acquiring an additional 15,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital lifted its stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 287,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,832,000 after acquiring an additional 13,163 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGMS opened at $27.56 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.54. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a 1-year low of $26.49 and a 1-year high of $28.00.

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Cuts Dividend

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.1089 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st.

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

