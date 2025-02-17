5T Wealth LLC Invests $443,000 in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

5T Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,698,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,965,000 after acquiring an additional 182,168 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 159,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,301,000 after acquiring an additional 12,957 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 149,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,719,000 after acquiring an additional 13,840 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 121,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,811,000 after purchasing an additional 18,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEV stock opened at $57.81 on Monday. iShares Europe ETF has a one year low of $51.38 and a one year high of $59.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.99 and its 200 day moving average is $55.19.

About iShares Europe ETF

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

