5T Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

5T Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,934,000. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of 5T Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,488,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,670,000 after buying an additional 60,868 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,975,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,537,000 after purchasing an additional 139,651 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 18,046.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,333,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,211 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,045,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,225,000 after purchasing an additional 67,448 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 947,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,895,000 after purchasing an additional 51,773 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

IVE opened at $196.62 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $175.71 and a one year high of $206.63. The company has a market capitalization of $35.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $194.31 and its 200-day moving average is $195.46.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.