5T Wealth LLC Takes $10.25 Million Position in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS)

5T Wealth LLC bought a new stake in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 96,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,252,000. JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF accounts for about 5.6% of 5T Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. 5T Wealth LLC owned 0.28% of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC increased its stake in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 10,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000.

Get JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $110.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.32 and its 200-day moving average is $104.99.

About JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBUS was launched on Mar 12, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.