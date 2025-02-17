5T Wealth LLC Takes Position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL)

5T Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 21,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,000. 5T Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.11% of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park Edge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 38.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:JVAL opened at $44.87 on Monday. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $39.03 and a 52-week high of $46.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.59. The company has a market capitalization of $890.67 million, a PE ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.99.

About JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (JVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Value Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US equities that are selected and weighted by four relative valuation factors: book yield, earnings yield, dividend yield and cash flow yield.

