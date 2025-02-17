8,942 Shares in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Acquired by 5T Wealth LLC

5T Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,583,000. iShares S&P 100 ETF comprises about 1.4% of 5T Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 96.7% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 274.1% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA OEF opened at $299.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $293.42 and its 200-day moving average is $281.83. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $233.95 and a 1-year high of $299.59.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

