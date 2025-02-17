ABCMETA (META) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $12,092.59

ABCMETA (META) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. During the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded 32.1% lower against the US dollar. One ABCMETA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. ABCMETA has a market cap of $12,092.59 and $3.96 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ABCMETA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00003962 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00024017 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96,021.11 or 0.99948149 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00004894 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00004614 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000025 BTC.

XYO (XYO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About ABCMETA

META is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000012 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ABCMETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ABCMETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.