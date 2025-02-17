Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

ABEO has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Abeona Therapeutics Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abeona Therapeutics

Shares of Abeona Therapeutics stock opened at $6.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.79. Abeona Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.05 and a 1-year high of $9.01. The company has a market cap of $261.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,902,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,736,000 after buying an additional 652,366 shares during the last quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. now owns 1,832,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,578,000 after buying an additional 82,000 shares during the last quarter. Western Standard LLC increased its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 1,698,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,732,000 after buying an additional 110,998 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 616,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after buying an additional 56,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 465,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 83,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

About Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

