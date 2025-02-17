Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc trimmed its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 457 shares during the period. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 125.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,384,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $285,982,000 after buying an additional 1,882,667 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,401,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $481,825,000 after buying an additional 877,345 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 376.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 810,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,321,000 after buying an additional 640,485 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 103.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 950,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,313,000 after buying an additional 483,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 179.5% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 706,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,061,000 after buying an additional 453,985 shares in the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

NYSE:PEG opened at $83.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $58.96 and a 1 year high of $95.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.74. The company has a market cap of $41.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 58.97%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays cut Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.83.

Insider Activity

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total value of $114,511.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,536,332.10. This represents a 1.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kim C. Hanemann sold 956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $86,126.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 70,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,307,290.99. This represents a 1.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,712 shares of company stock valued at $317,644. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

