Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Short Interest Update

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200,000 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the January 15th total of 2,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in Air Transport Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 797.3% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 89.8% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 1,320.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 4,528 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 96.8% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATSG opened at $22.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -555.86 and a beta of 0.84. Air Transport Services Group has a one year low of $11.62 and a one year high of $22.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.04.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATSG. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.50 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Air Transport Services Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $15.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM) and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

