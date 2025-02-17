Alliance Pharma (LON:APH) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Shares of Alliance Pharma plc (LON:APH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 62.20 ($0.78) and last traded at GBX 61.30 ($0.77), with a volume of 819424 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 61.50 ($0.77).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Alliance Pharma to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 7,000 ($88.06) to GBX 6,250 ($78.63) in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alliance Pharma
Alliance Pharma Price Performance
Alliance Pharma Company Profile
Alliance Pharma plc operates as a pharmaceutical company in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, China, and the Americas. The company acquires, markets, and distributes consumer healthcare and prescription medicine products. The company also offers medicines, medical devices, food supplements, and cosmetics.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Alliance Pharma
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Airbnb’s Earnings: Sky High Results, Grounded Guidance?
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Kyndryl Soars on AI, Cybersecurity Growth—What’s Next?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Conflicting Signals: Tempus AI’s Stock Market Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.