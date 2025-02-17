Alliance Pharma (LON:APH) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Shares of Alliance Pharma plc (LON:APH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 62.20 ($0.78) and last traded at GBX 61.30 ($0.77), with a volume of 819424 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 61.50 ($0.77).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Alliance Pharma to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 7,000 ($88.06) to GBX 6,250 ($78.63) in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

Alliance Pharma Price Performance

Alliance Pharma Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.27, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 54.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 46.33. The stock has a market capitalization of £331.91 million, a PE ratio of -9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.67.

(Get Free Report)

Alliance Pharma plc operates as a pharmaceutical company in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, China, and the Americas. The company acquires, markets, and distributes consumer healthcare and prescription medicine products. The company also offers medicines, medical devices, food supplements, and cosmetics.

