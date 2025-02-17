Allworth Financial LP Boosts Holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 37.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 328,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89,437 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP owned about 0.33% of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF worth $10,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Highland Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 83,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after buying an additional 27,755 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,474,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,383,000 after buying an additional 340,729 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $309,000. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management increased its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 148,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,565,000 after acquiring an additional 7,054 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFSV opened at $31.37 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.07. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $27.75 and a one year high of $34.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.13.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

