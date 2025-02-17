Allworth Financial LP Grows Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,827 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $11,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 46,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 128,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,799,000 after acquiring an additional 28,273 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VB opened at $247.95 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $209.81 and a 1 year high of $263.35. The company has a market capitalization of $61.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $246.87 and a 200 day moving average of $240.84.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

