Allworth Financial LP Has $6.52 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Allworth Financial LP decreased its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP owned about 0.12% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF worth $6,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 352.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 180.2% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 6,852.9% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $170,000.

SPGP stock opened at $107.82 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 12-month low of $95.02 and a 12-month high of $112.90. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.04.

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

