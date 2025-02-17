Allworth Financial LP Has $6.78 Million Holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 101.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,994 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP owned approximately 0.34% of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF worth $6,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC now owns 71,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 10,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 165,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,108,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. Finally, LJI Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF stock opened at $31.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.78. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $27.45 and a twelve month high of $32.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.84 and its 200 day moving average is $30.82.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

