Allworth Financial LP Increases Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,189 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Adobe were worth $6,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Groupama Asset Managment increased its position in shares of Adobe by 28.8% during the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 51,482 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 11,522 shares during the period. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter worth about $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $460.16 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $446.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $496.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.11, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.31. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $403.75 and a 52-week high of $607.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The software company reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 45.87%. The company had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on Adobe from $640.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $625.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $675.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Adobe from $650.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $590.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $573.00.

In other Adobe news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.83, for a total transaction of $145,567.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,203.55. The trade was a 11.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.28, for a total value of $403,172.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,153 shares in the company, valued at $9,687,063.84. This trade represents a 4.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,681 shares of company stock valued at $2,525,126 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

