Allworth Financial LP Purchases 118,900 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 110.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,900 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP owned approximately 0.13% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $11,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMLP. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,562,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 10,423.5% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 511,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,104,000 after buying an additional 506,582 shares during the last quarter. School Employees Retirement Board of Ohio purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,643,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,399,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $113,110,000 after buying an additional 275,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $12,868,000.

NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $51.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.37. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $43.59 and a 12 month high of $53.24.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This is a positive change from Alerian MLP ETF’s previous dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

