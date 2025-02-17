AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 26,035 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of AtriCure as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the 3rd quarter valued at about $321,000. nVerses Capital LLC increased its holdings in AtriCure by 733.3% in the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in AtriCure by 151.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 229,130 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,425,000 after acquiring an additional 138,046 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in AtriCure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in AtriCure by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 389,836 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $10,931,000 after acquiring an additional 38,421 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure Stock Performance

ATRC stock opened at $40.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.50. AtriCure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.94 and a twelve month high of $43.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.33 and a beta of 1.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of AtriCure from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on AtriCure from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on AtriCure from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on AtriCure from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on AtriCure from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AtriCure currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.56.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

