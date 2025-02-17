AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COR. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cencora by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Cencora in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in Cencora in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its holdings in Cencora by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in Cencora by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Cencora alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Cencora news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.72, for a total value of $383,792.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,649,648.88. The trade was a 7.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.97, for a total value of $12,198,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 326,557 shares in the company, valued at $79,670,111.29. This trade represents a 13.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,187 shares of company stock valued at $17,790,912. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COR opened at $243.03 on Monday. Cencora, Inc. has a one year low of $214.77 and a one year high of $262.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $238.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.42.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.23. Cencora had a return on equity of 328.62% and a net margin of 0.46%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Cencora’s payout ratio is 31.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cencora from $289.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Cencora from $287.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays raised their target price on Cencora from $263.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Cencora from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Cencora from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on COR

Cencora Profile

(Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.