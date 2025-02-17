AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,000. Novo Nordisk A/S accounts for 2.0% of AlphaCentric Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Americana Partners LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 55,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 6,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,340,000. Finally, Hourglass Capital LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 18,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Shares of NVO opened at $77.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $349.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.70. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $77.82 and a 1-year high of $148.15.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.81% and a return on equity of 84.68%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.7874 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is 21.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BNP Paribas raised Novo Nordisk A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $156.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Featured Articles

