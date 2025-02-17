AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Sells 15,789 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 87.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 15,789 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SRPT. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on SRPT. StockNews.com cut shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $182.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $200.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $179.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $152.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.77.

Sarepta Therapeutics Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of SRPT opened at $107.95 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.60. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.15 and a twelve month high of $173.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.36 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Insider Activity at Sarepta Therapeutics

In other news, Director Kathryn Jean Boor sold 1,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.55, for a total value of $205,399.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,234. This trade represents a 21.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.84, for a total transaction of $1,310,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,851,345.60. This represents a 31.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

Further Reading

