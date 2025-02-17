AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Sells 648 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 648 shares during the quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hemington Wealth Management raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 474 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Susquehanna upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.22.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

NYSE:DAL opened at $65.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $42.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.36. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.29 and a 12 month high of $69.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.62.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 10th. The transportation company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 30.43% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $15.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is presently 11.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 38,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total value of $2,467,312.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,789 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,478.21. The trade was a 41.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 91,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total value of $6,405,943.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 439,819 shares in the company, valued at $30,721,357.15. The trade was a 17.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 162,886 shares of company stock valued at $11,116,463. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

