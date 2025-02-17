AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Takes Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHE. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 1.9% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Chemed by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in Chemed by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in Chemed by 4.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Chemed by 11.5% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Price Performance

NYSE CHE opened at $553.10 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $542.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $564.65. Chemed Co. has a 52-week low of $512.12 and a 52-week high of $654.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.48.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is 10.11%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Chemed from $697.00 to $633.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chemed

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.77, for a total transaction of $1,145,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,735 shares in the company, valued at $58,270,755.95. This trade represents a 1.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Brian C. Judkins acquired 145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $519.50 per share, for a total transaction of $75,327.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,721. This represents a 9.46 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

