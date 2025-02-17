AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Takes Position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 40,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,000. Graphic Packaging makes up approximately 1.1% of AlphaCentric Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 108.6% during the 4th quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 64,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 33,493 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,021,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,734,000 after purchasing an additional 13,175 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,610,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,957,000 after purchasing an additional 787,266 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 707,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,949,000 after purchasing an additional 136,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,642,000. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on GPK. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Graphic Packaging from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Graphic Packaging from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com lowered Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.70.

Insider Activity at Graphic Packaging

In related news, CAO Charles D. Lischer sold 12,000 shares of Graphic Packaging stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $355,800.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,478,022.85. This trade represents a 19.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Graphic Packaging Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:GPK opened at $26.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12-month low of $23.47 and a 12-month high of $30.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.47 and its 200 day moving average is $28.56.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graphic Packaging Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 5th. Investors of record on Saturday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from Graphic Packaging’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is presently 18.52%.

Graphic Packaging Profile

(Free Report)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.