ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (NYSEARCA:SBIO) Stock Position Trimmed by NTV Asset Management LLC

NTV Asset Management LLC cut its position in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (NYSEARCA:SBIO – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC owned about 0.93% of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBIO. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,430,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $366,000. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its stake in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 10,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the period.

ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF Price Performance

ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF stock opened at $32.58 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.13. ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF has a 52 week low of $30.07 and a 52 week high of $42.73.

About ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF

The ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (SBIO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Medical Breakthroughs index. The fund tracks, a market-cap weighted index comprising US-listed biotech companies with one or more drugs currently in either Phase II or Phase III FDA clinical trials. SBIO was launched on Dec 31, 2014 and is managed by ALPS.

