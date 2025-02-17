Americana Partners LLC Acquires 32,994 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Americana Partners LLC boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 176.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,722 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,994 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $3,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 211.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,283,163 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $123,055,000 after acquiring an additional 871,708 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,023,982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $769,500,000 after buying an additional 362,671 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,875,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $268,664,000 after buying an additional 293,622 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,605,151 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $638,964,000 after acquiring an additional 277,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,202,118 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,170,183,000 after acquiring an additional 230,327 shares during the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.06 per share, with a total value of $380,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,390.50. The trade was a 37.95 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $76.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.05. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $72.21 and a fifty-two week high of $107.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.60 and a 200-day moving average of $85.77.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 3.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 129.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LYB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $86.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.25.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

