Americana Partners LLC Has $11.82 Million Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Americana Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $11,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,757 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,983,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,302 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,457 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,605,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 1,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ServiceNow from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $900.00 to $960.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $906.00 to $913.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,129.72.

ServiceNow Stock Down 0.4 %

NOW opened at $985.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,070.53 and its 200 day moving average is $972.21. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $637.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1,198.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.31, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.99.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 17.11%. Research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 29th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Larry Quinlan sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,010.46, for a total transaction of $419,340.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,335,828.12. This trade represents a 23.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 12,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $997.67, for a total transaction of $12,242,408.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,588,953.65. This trade represents a 82.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,082 shares of company stock worth $23,401,482. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

