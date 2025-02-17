Americana Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Americana Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJR. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8,742.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,545,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,201 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,136,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,589,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,029 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 15,751.5% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 828,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,945,000 after purchasing an additional 823,645 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,006,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,638,229,000 after purchasing an additional 689,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 21.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,649,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $426,794,000 after buying an additional 655,679 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR opened at $117.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.14. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $101.85 and a 1 year high of $128.61.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.