Americana Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Americana Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 998 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $5,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 852,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,071,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 20,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Monument Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 19,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 87,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
KO opened at $68.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $296.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.36. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $57.93 and a one year high of $73.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.06.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KO. Barclays lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, February 6th. DZ Bank raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Coca-Cola from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.82.
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
