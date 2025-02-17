Americana Partners LLC Purchases 1,031 Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Americana Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC owned 0.09% of Main Street Capital worth $4,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Main Street Capital by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,288,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,469,000 after purchasing an additional 92,833 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its position in Main Street Capital by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 425,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,929,000 after purchasing an additional 6,297 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC lifted its position in Main Street Capital by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 280,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,437,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in Main Street Capital by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 220,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,918,000 after purchasing an additional 10,593 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 19.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 217,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,119,000 after acquiring an additional 35,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Stock Up 1.0 %

MAIN stock opened at $61.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Main Street Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $44.57 and a 12 month high of $62.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.80.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

