Americana Partners LLC Purchases 126,345 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Americana Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 841.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,345 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up about 1.3% of Americana Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $31,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Honeywell International by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,826,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,684,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,479 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 24,683.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 948,704 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,961,070,000 after acquiring an additional 944,876 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 320.5% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 858,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $193,890,000 after acquiring an additional 654,207 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 1,147.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 626,071 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $129,415,000 after acquiring an additional 575,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,360,730 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,959,535,000 after acquiring an additional 547,998 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on HON. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $236.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $260.00 to $251.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $236.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $223.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total transaction of $6,004,902.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,644,066.20. The trade was a 40.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Trading Down 1.2 %

HON opened at $202.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $131.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $222.30 and a 200-day moving average of $215.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.75 and a 52 week high of $242.77.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 14.82%. Equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 51.89%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

See Also

