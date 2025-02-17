Americana Partners LLC Purchases 97,244 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Americana Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 1,228.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 97,244 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $7,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Planning Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Arun Sarin sold 8,548 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.82, for a total transaction of $699,397.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,523,242.94. This trade represents a 31.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 14,643 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total transaction of $1,181,690.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 502,859 shares of company stock valued at $41,161,496. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Charles Schwab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $89.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.56.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 1.5 %

SCHW opened at $80.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.99. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $61.01 and a 1-year high of $84.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.40.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.44%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

