Americana Partners LLC Sells 9,323 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Americana Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,927 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 9,323 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $13,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Groupama Asset Managment boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 51,482 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 11,522 shares during the period. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $590.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Adobe from $635.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Adobe from $616.00 to $590.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Adobe from $650.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, TD Cowen cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $625.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $573.00.

In related news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.83, for a total transaction of $145,567.22. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,170,203.55. The trade was a 11.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Ricks acquired 2,250 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $443.98 per share, for a total transaction of $998,955.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,984 shares in the company, valued at $2,212,796.32. The trade was a 82.30 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,681 shares of company stock valued at $2,525,126. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock opened at $460.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $403.75 and a 52 week high of $607.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $446.56 and a 200-day moving average of $496.59.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The software company reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 25.85%. The company had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.52 EPS. Adobe’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

