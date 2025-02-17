Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Shares Sold by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. lowered its position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,001 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,402 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $1,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 249.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 3,396.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,923 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ABCB. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target (up previously from $67.00) on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameris Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.50.

Ameris Bancorp Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of ABCB opened at $66.12 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.57. Ameris Bancorp has a twelve month low of $44.22 and a twelve month high of $74.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.06.

Ameris Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Ameris Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 15.36%.

Ameris Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. The company offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

