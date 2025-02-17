Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. lowered its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,433 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 9,045 shares during the period. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $8,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,644 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 18,166 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 5,574 shares in the last quarter. Next Level Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth approximately $306,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 70,734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,924,000 after acquiring an additional 24,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Price Performance

NYSE APH opened at $68.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.05 billion, a PE ratio of 35.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.39. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $52.06 and a 12-month high of $79.39.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APH. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.68.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

